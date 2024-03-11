Alphabet (GOOGL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Alphabet (GOOGL) standing at $137.67, reflecting a +1.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had lost 9.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alphabet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.35%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $65.95 billion, indicating a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $286.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.72% and +11.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Alphabet boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alphabet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.07 for its industry.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

