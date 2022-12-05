Alphabet (GOOGL) Google TV to Attract Users With New Features

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently introducing new capabilities to the video-streaming platform, Google TV.

According to 9TO5Google, Google started rolling out a new feature through which users can cast TV shows and movies from multiple streaming services from the Google TV app to their compatible TV with a single tap.

Apart from this, Google is introducing a redesigned Google TV remote which highlights the type of TV, and the content playing on the TV.

With the help of the revamped remote, users can search content, get recommendations and watch the show or movie on their TV without opening the Google TV app.

With the abovementioned capabilities, Google aims to provide an enhanced video streaming experience to users.

This is expected to increase customer engagement on the Google TV platform.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Growing Google TV Initiatives

Apart from the latest step, Google started showing content with audio descriptions to help users with visual impairment understand the movie or TV shows properly.

Google rolled out an innovative capability, Google TV Profiles, which let users create multiple profiles and switch among the same to get a personalized content experience.

Google also released Google TV’s revamped screensaver, which shows customized results for weather, videos, music, quotes, sports score, news, and screensaver photos.

Google’s growing efforts to expand Google TV app globally remain noteworthy. The Google TV app on Android is available in more than 100 countries currently. Google has plans to expand further in the coming months.

Competitive Video Streaming Market

All the aforesaid endeavors will continue to help Google penetrate the growing video streaming market rapidly.

Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the global video streaming market is expected to reach $1.69 trillion by 2029 from $473.4 billion in 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2029.

We believe that Google’s growing prospects in this booming market are likely to aid its parent company Alphabet in winning investors’ confidence in the near and the long terms.

Shares of Alphabet have been down 29% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 30.7%.

However, Alphabet faces intense competitive pressure from Apple AAPL which is making consistent efforts to capitalize on the above-mentioned prospects.

Apple, which has lost 13.1% in the year-to-date period, is continuously witnessing solid momentum across its video-streaming platform Apple TV.

Apple’s growing interest in sports streaming remains a major positive. Recently, AAPL signed a multi-year agreement with Nike to create and produce sports movies. Further, its growing original and regional content portfolio are helping it to expand its user base.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Asure Software ASUR and Airbnb ABNB. While Asure Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Airbnb carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Asure Software has gained 14.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.

Airbnb has lost 39.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ABNB is currently projected at 20.7%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.