Alphabet (GOOGL) Google Starts Free Trial for NFL Sunday Ticket

Alphabet’s GOOGL Google is all set to launch the National Football League (NFL) Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, for which it has been making efforts since the past few months.



In a bid to deliver an enhanced experience to viewers, the company is reportedly rolling out a seven-day free trial for NFL Sunday Ticket. This will allow viewers to experience the service before paying the subscription fee.



The free trials are available on NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone on YouTube or YouTube TV.



NFL Sunday Ticket is a package that provides access to out-of-market NFL games to YouTube TV subscribers and general YouTube users.

Rationale Behind NFL Sunday Ticket

With NFL Sunday Ticket, Google is expected to gain momentum among football lovers by showing Sunday NFL matches on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.



The addition of Sunday tickets to both YouTube TV and Primetime Channels has strengthened Google’s sports content. It is likely to aid YouTube’s performance in the near term.



This, in turn, will contribute well to Google’s parent company, Alphabet’s, Google services’ revenues in the upcoming period.



Revenues from the Google services business increased by 5.5% year over year to $66.3 billion, accounting for 88.8% of the total second-quarter 2023 revenues.



Our model estimate for 2023 Google Services revenues stands at $267.05 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 5.3%.



Growth Prospects, Competitive Scenario

With NFL Sunday Ticket, Google remains well-poised to penetrate the booming sports streaming space.



Per a report from Verified Market Research, the global sports online live video streaming market is expected to reach $93.02 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 24.6% between 2022 and 2030.



Per a report from Global Market Estimates, the market is likely to see a CAGR of 21.5% between 2022 and 2027.



Given the upbeat scenario, not only Alphabet but also companies, including Amazon AMZN, Disney DIS and Comcast CMCSA, are some noteworthy players in this promising market.



Amazon recently revealed about leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to improve the streaming of Thursday Night Football (“TNF”) of NFL on Prime Video.



In this regard, the company came up with TNF’s weekly alternate stream called Prime Vision, which shows various graphics on the screen during the game to allow viewers to see real-time stats and analysis.



The e-commerce giant introduced new features like defensive alerts, Prime Targets, Fourth Down Territory, Field Goal Target Zones and Key Plays, designed to enable fans to dive deeper into the game analytics.



On the other hand, Disney’s focus on sports streaming, particularly Live Sports, remains noteworthy. For instance, ESPN+ streams tournaments like the UFC Lightweight Championship, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis, Italy’s Serie A soccer and live sporting events, original shows, series, as well as documentaries.



Meanwhile, Peacock, owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast, streams games under the Sunday Night Football package and Premier League Soccer.

