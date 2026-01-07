Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $322.03, marking a +2.45% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.

Shares of the internet search leader witnessed a loss of 0.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alphabet will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.59, signifying a 20.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $94.6 billion, showing a 15.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.58 per share and a revenue of $340.26 billion, signifying shifts of +31.59% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% increase. Right now, Alphabet possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Alphabet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.47. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.8.

One should further note that GOOGL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.71 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.