Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $2,342.99, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 3.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Alphabet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $26.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.05 billion, up 13.93% from the year-ago period.

GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $111.86 per share and revenue of $245.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.3% and +15.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. Alphabet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alphabet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.92, so we one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

