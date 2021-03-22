Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $2,030.69, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had lost 3.74% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.07% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GOOGL is projected to report earnings of $15.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.18 billion, up 25.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $69.05 per share and revenue of $189.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.81% and +26.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GOOGL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, GOOGL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.48.

Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

