Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $2,676.78, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had lost 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $25.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.77 billion, up 22.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $117.70 per share and revenue of $249.37 billion, which would represent changes of +4.9% and +17.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.65 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.75.

Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

