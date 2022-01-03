Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $2,899.83, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 2.01% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.46% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Alphabet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $22.30 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $59.3 billion, up 27.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alphabet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alphabet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.72, so we one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

