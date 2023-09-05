Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $135.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 3.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 36.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.16 billion, up 10.29% from the prior-year quarter.

GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $253.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.56% and +8.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher within the past month. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.77.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.