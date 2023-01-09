Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $88.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had lost 5.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.23 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower within the past month. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.87.

Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

