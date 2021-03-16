Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $2,083.89, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $15.73, up 59.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.18 billion, up 25.13% from the year-ago period.

GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $69.05 per share and revenue of $189.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.81% and +26.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GOOGL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GOOGL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.78, so we one might conclude that GOOGL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

