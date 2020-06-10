Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $1,464.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

GOOGL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GOOGL is projected to report earnings of $8.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.01%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.38 billion, down 4.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.47 per share and revenue of $137.88 billion, which would represent changes of -15.64% and +4.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GOOGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GOOGL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.85.

Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

