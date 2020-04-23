Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $1,271.17, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 14.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 21.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 21.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect GOOGL to post earnings of $11.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.06 billion, up 12.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $44.40 per share and revenue of $141.51 billion, which would represent changes of -9.68% and +7.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.46% lower. GOOGL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, GOOGL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27, so we one might conclude that GOOGL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.