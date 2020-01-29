Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $1,456.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 8.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $12.76, down 0.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.44 billion, up 20.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. GOOGL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note GOOGL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.98.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

