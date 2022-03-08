Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $2,542.09, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had lost 9.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 10.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $25.68, down 2.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.77 billion, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $117.79 per share and revenue of $249.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.98% and +17.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alphabet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Alphabet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.97, so we one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.