Alphabet (GOOGL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $162.18, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

The internet search leader's stock has dropped by 4.44% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.14% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Alphabet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.02, showcasing a 6.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75.65 billion, up 11.92% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.90 per share and a revenue of $330.07 billion, representing changes of +10.7% and +11.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. At present, Alphabet boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.63, so one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.