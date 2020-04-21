Alphabet (GOOGL) Expands Coronavirus Screener Availability

Alphabet GOOGL is leaving no stone unturned to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s COVID-19 screener is a testament to the same.



We note that the screener, which was launched last month by its healthcare division Verily under Project Baseline, has been expanded to the states of Michigan and Ohio. This reflects the company’s commitment to help combat COVID-19 across the United States.



Currently, the screener is available in Eaton Rapids, Macomb, Swartz Creek, Holland and Parma across both the states.



Further, it is already available in the states of California, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.



Alphabet to Gain



Verily strives to help the government and healthcare organizations in managing and controlling the current pandemic situation by expanding the availability of the screener facility.



Notably, more than 60,000 people have completed the health screener as of Apr 6. Further, the company has been able to conduct 6,000 tests so far.



Apart from this, Alphabet’s search division Google intends to provide coronavirus related information hub, which will comprise symptoms, risk factors and testing among others, via another website that is currently at development stage.



Further, Google recently collaborated with researchers from the University of Southampton in the U.K. to help people track the spread of coronavirus using anonymized and aggregated location data.



Google’s location-enabled apps such as Google Maps are collecting location data, which will help researchers to better analyze the effectiveness of social distancing and evaluate the pandemic’s spread.



All the abovementioned endeavors remain major positives during the coronavirus-induced crisis scenario. We believe all these are expected to instill investor optimism in the stock.

Tech Giants Fighting Against COVID-19

Along with Alphabet, tech behemoths like Facebook FB, Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT among others are also taking strong measures to help government and people efficiently manage this pandemic situation worldwide.



Facebook is expanding its Data for Good program that grants researchers access to data about user movement patterns in an effort to understand the spread of coronavirus. The program now provides access to three new maps for forecasting the COVID-19 spread and revealing whether residents of a given region are practicing quarantine.



Microsoft Bing recently launched an interactive map that provides information on the spread of coronavirus. It offers up-to-date infection statistics. Further, users can check the number of cases of each affected country on the tracker. Moreover, the tool provides access to various coronavirus related articles and other information.



Meanwhile, Apple has teamed up with Google to fight the coronavirus. The company announced a new set of tools that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth connections to alert people when they are in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.



This partnership, which is targeted toward iPhone and Android devices, could inject valuable new technological support into contact tracing.



We believe Alphabet and other tech giants are well poised to capitalize on the emerging demand for technically advanced ways to efficiently manage the deadly virus. This, in turn, has put the spotlight on the technology sector.



