Alphabet (GOOGL) Expands Chrome Capabilities With Latest Move

Alphabet’s GOOGL Google is leaving no stone unturned to enhance the user experience and functionality of the Chrome browser on the back of new features, bolstering its search engine, which has been a key growth driver for the company. Alphabet’s shares have rallied 60.4% on a year-to-date basis compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 52.2%.



In regard to Chrome advancements, Google’s recent introduction of 120 features, including the ability to sync Tab Groups, which organize related pages by name, apply accent color, and enable easy access on other desktop devices, remains noteworthy.



Chrome Tab Groups now have a "Save group" toggle and a circular sync icon, appearing on all devices with Google Accounts. These tabs open pages when closed on one device and disappear on the other.



Additionally, Alphabet’s recently introduced Safety Check feature for Chrome now automatically runs in the background, providing proactive alerts when saved passwords are compromised or harmful extensions are installed, replacing the need for manual checking.



The latest feature additions are expected to boost traffic on the company’s web browsing platform.

Google Chrome in Focus

Apart from the latest move, Google revamped its New Tab Page for Chrome, featuring a thicker search bar, bolder hint text, distinct voice microphone and Lens icons, and a smaller Google logo, similar to Gmail and Google Chat.



Google optimized its first-party apps with a default desktop mode for Chrome, replacing the mobile User-Agent for Android, as mobile websites often do not fully utilize the large screen and powerful device capabilities.



Google is set to introduce an AI-powered “Help me write” feature to Chrome for Desktop use. This new AI feature will be available in Chrome's autofill popup, providing context on text content rather than relying solely on the prompt.



Also, Google is developing a new feature called "Create Theme with AI" for Chrome, which allows users to create custom themes using AI. The feature enables users to select a subject, art style, mood, and color options for their theme.

Conclusion

All the above-mentioned Chrome updates are expected to boost Google’s Search revenues. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the Google Services segment that accounts for the majority of GOOGL’s total revenues.



In the third quarter, search revenues from Google-owned sites increased 11.3% year over year to $44.03 billion. For fourth-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $47.78 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 Google Services revenues is pegged at $74.77 billion, indicating growth of 10.2% from the 2022 level.



Strengthing Google Services segment is expected to aid its overall financial performance in the days ahead..



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 total revenues is pegged at $70.59 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.8%.

