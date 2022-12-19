Alphabet (GOOGL) Enhances Google Voice With Recent Features

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently working toward enhancing its telephonic service, Google Voice.

This is evident from its recent introduction of the intelligent network switching capability in Google Voice to improve call quality.

The feature enables Google Voice to automatically switch the ongoing call between cellular data service and Wi-Fi when it finds that one network is better than the other.

The feature is available to all Google Voice users.

With the recent capability, Google aims to provide an enhanced calling experience to Google Voice users. This, in turn, is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Voice.

Growing Google Voice Initiatives

Apart from the recent feature, GOOGL unveiled a new feature for Google Voice Standard and Premier customers, wherein Voice users can connect with a Session Initiation Protocol trunk from their telecommunications carrier via certified session board controllers from Oracle, Cisco, Ribbon, and Audiocodes. With this initiative, Google aims to add more customers to Google Voice.

Google also introduced the call recording feature which enables admins to automatically or manually manage call recordings. This capability is currently available for enterprise subscribers.

Additionally, Google added Smart Reply feature to Google Voice for Android users. The feature provides three text suggestions, tapping on them automatically sends messages to the concerned person.

Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace

With this recent initiative, Alphabet added strength to the Google Workspace, consisting of Gmail, Meet, Drive, Calendar, Contacts, Voice and more. Moreover, Google Workspace continues driving GOOGL’s momentum across organizations demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Apart from Voice efforts, the company updated Google Meet with picture-in-picture and multi-pinning features to help presenters and attendees stay glued to meetings.

Google updated Google Docs by adding emoji reactions to documents for expressing opinions informally. It also added ‘writing suggestions’ capability, featuring a purple underline to help users with the tone, style and word choice.

Google rolled out a redesigned Gmail on the web to provide users with an enhanced email experience.

All these endeavors are expected to continuously bolster the adoption rate of Google Workspace, which will likely to drive Alphabet’s top line in the days ahead.

However, macroeconomic headwinds, inflationary pressure, mounting expenses and growing litigation issues remain major headwinds for the company.

Shares of Alphabet have lost 37.7% in the year-to-date period, lagging the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 34.8%.

