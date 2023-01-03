Alphabet (GOOGL) Enhances Google Home App With Touch Controls

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently introducing new capabilities to the Google Home application.

According to the 9TO5Google, Google added touch control features to the Google Home app for compatible devices.

The touch controls include volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel and a Source list.

With the touch controls on Google Home app, Google aims to provide an enhanced experience to users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of the app in the days ahead.

Growing Google Home Initiatives

Apart from the recent initiative, Google improved automation of Google Home and provided better support to sensors for effective monitoring of weather conditions.

Google also redesigned the Google Home app. The new app offers customized control features which let users to design the app in their own way.

Google introduced a household routine feature in the Google Home app. The household routine feature lets user and other members of his household to set certain actions in their devices, view and edit those when required.

Google released a new capability on the Google app for the desktop version. The feature lets users view all the connected camera feeds at once or one at a time. Users can also turn cameras on/off and see whether they’re offline or inactive.

Wrapping Up

The growing efforts are expected to continue helping Google gain momentum among users across the world.

This, in turn, will contribute well to Google’s parent, Alphabet’s Google services’ revenues in the upcoming period.

Revenues from the Google services business increased 2.5% year over year to $61.4 billion, accounting for 88.8% of the total third-quarter revenues.

Consequently, this will help Alphabet win the confidence of the investors in the days ahead.

Shares of Alphabet have been down 38.9% in the past year compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 35.6%.

