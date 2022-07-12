Alphabet (GOOGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $2,280.41, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 8.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $26.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.1 billion, up 14.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $110.17 per share and revenue of $245.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.81% and +15.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower. Alphabet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet has a Forward P/E ratio of 21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.33, which means Alphabet is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

