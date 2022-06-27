Alphabet (GOOGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $2,316.67, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 5.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $26.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.05 billion, up 13.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $110.83 per share and revenue of $245.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.22% and +15.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% lower. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.29 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.35.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

