Alphabet (GOOGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $2,878.14, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had lost 1.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.28% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Alphabet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $26.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $59.3 billion, up 27.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $108.29 per share and revenue of $209.34 billion, which would represent changes of +84.76% and +39.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.99, so we one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

