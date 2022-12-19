Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Wear OS Platform With KoruLab Takeover

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its Wear OS platform on the back of strategic acquisitions.

This is evident from the company’s recent acquisition of KoruLab. Google strives to leverage KoruLab’s low-power user interface expertise to enhance the battery life of its wearables.

On the back of KoruLab’s interface expertise, Google has added strength to its Wear OS platform.

With the help of the recent feature, Alphabet aims to provide an enhanced experience to smartwatch users.

This is likely to expand its reach among target consumers which will contribute well to its top-line growth.

Growing Smartwatch Efforts

Apart from the recent move, Alphabet added Google Maps to Wear OS watches. Also, its deepening focus on improving battery life and health features of smartwatches holds promise.

Further, Alphabet introduced the Google Pixel Watch at its I/O developer conference. Notably, the watch runs on Wear OS software and is powered by Fitbit’s technology.

The above-mentioned endeavors are expected to continue helping GOOGL bolster its presence in the booming smartwatch market.

The underlined market’s growth is attributed to the rising adoption of smartwatches as it offers numerous customer requirements like time schedules, fitness tracking, music and other features in a single device.

Per a Facts and Factors report, the global smartwatch market is expected to hit $97.5 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Competitive Scenario

However, Alphabet faces intense competitive pressure from Apple AAPL and Garmin GRMN who are consistently working toward expanding their footprint in the growing smartwatch market.

Apple offers Apple Watch Ultra which provides battery life up to 36 hours. It uses low power mode to offer multi-day adventure battery life of 60 hours. Moreover, Apple Watch offers all-day battery life of 18 hours which provide users with 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use and a 60-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth.

Shares of AAPL have etched down 24.2% in the year-to-date period.

Garmin fitness and outdoor smartwatches boast a long week battery life. Garmin Approach watch series battery life ranges from 14 days to 10 weeks. Garmin Enduro smartwatch offers 50 days of life without battery charge while 65 days with Solar. Garmin Forerunner series provides 1-2 weeks of battery life.

Shares of GRMN have moved 33.1% south in the year-to-date period.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider Asure Software ASUR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Asure Software has gained 12.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.

