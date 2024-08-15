Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Smartwatch Offerings With Pixel Watch 3

Alphabet’s GOOGL Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 3 at its Made By Google event in order to bolster its smartwatch offerings and fitness tracking efforts.



The latest Pixel watch series comes in two sizes — 41 mm and 45 mm with Actua display. Google claims that the Actua display can last a full day with the always-on display enabled.



The new watches feature improved design. The 41 mm and 45 mm variants come with 10% and 40% larger screens, respectively. These watches also feature 16% smaller bezels.



The company added an enhanced safety and healthcare feature called ‘Loss of Pulse Detection,’ which warns users that the watch is not able to detect their pulse. If the users do not respond, the feature notifies the emergency contacts and the appropriate authorities.



The feature can be useful in saving someone’s life from cardiac arrest, circulatory failure, overdose or poisoning.



Google also integrated Fitbit’s exercise-tracking software into the Pixel Watch 3.



In addition, there are some new features, which help plan routines and set different splits while running. The new Pixel watch also provides a morning brief about the overall health metrics.

Growth Prospects

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global smartwatch market is expected to hit $33.58 billion in 2024 and $103.61 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.1% between 2024 and 2032.



Alphabet’s solid efforts to strengthen its Pixel Watch series are expected to continue helping it bolster its presence in the booming smartwatch market.



Apart from the Pixel Watch 3 launch, the first-generation Pixel Watch now features a new Fitbit Workout UI, replacing the cramped layout of the previous version. The updated layout places key stats in a list that can be swiped up/down, making it more glanceable during exercise.



Google upgraded the Pixel Camera app on Wear OS, which now allows users to switch between various photo and video modes on their Pixel Watch, including Night Sight, Portrait, Photo, Video, Slow Motion and Time Lapse, directly from the Pixel Watch's hamburger button.



The company is also making strides to bolster its Wear OS in order to deliver enhanced user experience and gain further customer momentum. Google enjoys great customer momentum with Wear OS, which powers two premium smartwatch brands, including Samsung and Fossil FOSL, other than the Pixel watches.



Strengthening Pixel Watch offerings are likely to aid Alphabet in bolstering its Google Services segment, which is a key growth driver for the company. In second-quarter 2024, the segment generated $73.93 billion in revenues (87.2% of total revenues), up 11.5% year over year.

Competitive Scenario

Alphabet’s growing efforts to bolster the Pixel Watch series are likely to intensify competition for other incumbents like Apple AAPL and Garmin GRMN, which are leaving no stone unturned to expand their footprints in the smartwatch market.



Google strives to narrow down its gap from Apple in the smartwatch battle with the launch of Pixel Watch 3, which is ahead of the launch of the latter’s next-generation watch.



Apple is gearing up to launch the Apple Watch Series 10, which is currently dominating the smartwatch market on the back of its expanding Watch family. It is constantly making efforts to sustain its supremacy as well. The strong adoption of the Apple Watch on the back of useful and advanced features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends remains a major positive.



Garmin is enjoying growing momentum across its adventure watches on the back of feature updates.



Garmin recently released new software and feature updates for select smartwatches, including epix (Gen 2), fenix 7, Forerunner, vívoactive 5 and Venu 3 Series. The new software includes features like Multisport Auto Transition, Running Track Database, Sleep Coach and Jump Rope Activity. It allows users to focus on races, track runs, sleep stages, and other key metrics and offers customizable alert intervals and countdown timers.

