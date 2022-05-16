Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Nest Hub Max With Innovative Feature

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently working toward advancing its smart displays with innovative features.

Reportedly, GOOGL added a “Look and Talk” capability to its smart display, Nest Hub Max.

With the help of this capability, users can look at the onboard camera to activate the microphone for commands without using the “Hey Google” keyword.

Users can view the underlined feature within the Google Home app through a server-side update.

With this latest effort, GOOGL aims to provide an enhanced experience to Nest Hub Max users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of the device, which in turn, is likely to contribute to top-line growth.

Growing Smart Display Initiatives

Apart from the latest move, Alphabet is gearing up to release a brand new edition of Nest Hub that can be used as a tablet by detaching the screen from the base or speaker.

Additionally, GOOGL is setting up to convert the operating system of Nest Hub Max from Linux-based Cast OS to its own Fuchsia OS.

Also, Alphabet improved the display experience and released three clock faces for smart displays. GOOGL rolled out Zoom to the Nest Hub Max.

These initiatives are likely to help GOOGL expand its presence in the growing smart display market, which is expected to hit $18.25 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2028, per an Allied Market Research report.

Intensifying Competitive Scenario

Given this upbeat scenario, not only Google, but also other companies, including Amazon AMZN and Lenovo LNVGY, are making robust efforts to capitalize on the above-mentioned prospects.

Amazon offers powerful smart displays with the Echo Show series AMZN’s latest launch, The Echo Show 10, is controlled by Alexa and automatically moves in order to allow the viewer to move around the room while watching anything or taking video calls.

Lenovo’s smart display provides an enhanced visual experience to users. It is enabled with Google Assistant and designed for smart home applications. LNVGY’s tablet, Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen, powered by Google Assistant, can be used as a smart display, which remains noteworthy.

Nevertheless, innovative capabilities of Google Nest displays are expected to help it gain a competitive edge over its peers.

