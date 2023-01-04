Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Voice With Suspected Spam Caller

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently working toward enhancing its telephonic service, Google Voice.

This is evident from the fact that the company recently added a feature, suspected spam caller, to Google Voice.

Users can view the suspected spam caller both on the call screen and history list. They can also confirm a suspected spam call and send the number to the spam folder.

With the recent capability, Google aims to provide an enhanced calling experience to Google Voice users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Voice.

Growing Google Voice Initiatives

Apart from the recent feature, Google added an intelligent network-switching capability to Google Voice to provide an enhanced calling experience to users.

GOOGL unveiled a feature for Google Voice Standard and Premier customers, wherein Voice users can connect with a Session Initiation Protocol trunk from their telecommunications carrier via certified session board controllers from Oracle, Cisco, Ribbon and Audiocodes. With this initiative, Google aims to add more customers to Google Voice.

Google also introduced the call recording feature, which enables admins to automatically or manually manage call recordings. This capability is currently available for enterprise subscribers.

Additionally, Google added Smart Reply feature to Google Voice for Android users. The feature provides three text suggestions, tapping on them automatically sends messages to the concerned person.

Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace

With the recent initiative, Alphabet added strength to the Google Workspace, consisting of Gmail, Meet, Drive, Calendar, Contacts, Voice and more. Google Workspace continues driving GOOGL’s momentum across organizations demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Apart from Voice efforts, the company updated Google Meet with picture-in-picture and multi-pinning features to help presenters and attendees stay glued to meetings.

Google updated Google Docs by adding emoji reactions to documents for expressing opinions informally. It also added writing suggestions capability, featuring a purple underline to help users with the tone, style and word choice.

Google rolled out a redesigned Gmail on the web to provide users with an enhanced email experience.

All these endeavors are expected to continuously bolster the adoption rate of Google Workspace, which will likely to drive Alphabet’s top line in the days ahead.

This, in turn, will help the company win the confidence of the investors in the near and long terms.

Shares of Alphabet have lost 35.3% in the past year compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 33.2%.

