Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Meet Reach Via New Feature

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is leaving no stone unturned to introduce new and innovative features in a bid to bolster its video conferencing software, Google Meet.

Reportedly, Google Meet is gearing up to add new immersive backgrounds. This validates the abovementioned fact.

The backgrounds will show the current time zone and climate of the dispersed teams with animations representing two different iterations — Condo that includes morning or night; and Cafe including Rainy, Snowy, or Sunny.

The new backgrounds will be added to the existing video backgrounds like Spaceship, Under the sea, Beach with palm trees, and Animated characters sitting in a classroom, to name a few.

Reportedly, all paying Workspace users can access the immersive backgrounds in the Google Meet web app in the near term.

Currently, customers can personalize their Google Meet video feed with light and color filters and stylized backgrounds. With the addition of immersive backgrounds, the company strives to deliver an enhanced experience to Google Meet users. This in turn is likely to boost the software’s adoption rate.

Further, the move will strengthen the offerings of Google Workspace, which in turn is expected to drive the company’s momentum across organizations looking for software applications that provide seamless connectivity with employees.

Efforts to Bolster Google Meet

Apart from the recent move, the company has made a major advancement in Google Meet, through which the software will notify users in case of echo on video calls.

In addition, it launched features like adding up to 25 co-hosts for meetings, moderation tactics, and safety measures along with an updated Quick Access setting to provide a better experience to users.

Further, Google collaborated with Cisco Systems CSCO for supporting interoperability. With the help of this, customers using a Cisco device can log into a Google meeting, while those using a Google device can log into a Cisco Webex meeting. Further, Cisco Webex for Google Workspace has made scheduling and joining Webex meetings seamless for users.

The partnership aims to help those business organizations that use different hosting platforms or have switched from one platform to another.

Apart from its collaboration with Cisco, Google is looking to sign contracts with other video conferencing providers in the near term.

These initiatives are expected to benefit Google in expanding its presence in the booming video conferencing market, which is witnessing significant growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Growing work from home and online learning trends due to social distancing norms amid the pandemic are creating demand for visual communication software. This is propelling growth of this market.

A report by Fortune Business Insights indicates that this market is expected to hit $6.28 billion in 2021 and reach $12.99 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Competitive Scenario

The upbeat scenario in the video conferencing market is not only driving Google but also encouraging other companies like Microsoft MSFT and Zoom Video Communications ZM to take strong measures for bolstering their presence therein.

Recently, Microsoft announced that it will introduce a new feature in Microsoft Teams for auto suggesting the most relevant search results across chats, files, people and other content stored or shared in the app.

Additionally, Microsoft Teams lets users customize backgrounds and make meetings more fun and inclusive. This capability by the company remains noteworthy.

Meanwhile, Zoom’s growing initiatives to provide an improved user experience by offering seamless training, technical support, meetings, cross-platform messaging and file sharing features are worth mentioning.

Further, Zoom lets customers download their favourite virtual backgrounds and add them to their meetings. In addition to these, Zoom recently announced the introduction of new products and features such as Zoom Video Engagement Center, Zoom Whiteboard and Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, to name a few, in order to enable enhanced engagement between workforce and workstreams.

Nevertheless, the company’s growing initiatives to strengthen Google Meet are expected to help it gain a competitive edge against peers.

