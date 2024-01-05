Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Meet Offerings With "Calls" Tab

Alphabet’s GOOGL Google has added a "Calls" tab to its Google Meet web app, integrating the meeting side with the traditional Duo direct dialing feature.



The recent update comes with a navigation drawer that allows users to switch between "Meetings" and "Calls."



With this new feature, Google Meet now offers meeting and direct calling functionality on mobile, while the "Meet (original)" app remains with a video tab for meetings.



Alphabet is expected to gain solid traction across various enterprises on the back of its latest move.

More on Google Meet

Apart from the addition of the Calls tab, Alphabet introduced an On-the-Go mode for Google Meet users on mobile, enhancing the meeting experience by detecting motion and prompting users to enable the mode.



Another Google Meet update now allows Workspace users to make direct calls, allowing them to share meetings via calendar invite, chat, or email. This change allows users to place cloud-encrypted 1:1 video calls directly to colleagues, similar to personal users.



Additionally, a recent Google Meet update now enables gesture detection to trigger a "Raise hand" button in the toolbar, allowing users to raise their hand for Q&A sessions and moderation.



The company also rolled out portrait touch-ups on Google Meet, offering two subtle and smoothing options for users to enhance their appearance before or during meetings. These visual tweaks are designed to help users feel their best, especially after workouts, colds, or jetlag.

Strengthening Workspace Offerings

Alphabet’s growing efforts to bolster its Google Meet capabilities will, in turn, boost its Workspace offerings.



Notably, Alphabet unveiled Google Chat redesigns featuring Home, Direct messages, Spaces and Mentions in a pill-shaped container, replacing the bottom bar and "New" floating action button (FAB).



Further, this home-screen redesign is gradually advancing to Android following the widespread release of the "New" FAB icon.



Additionally, Alphabet’s introduction of a paid "Proofread" feature on Google Docs, powered by AI to replace current spelling and grammar checks, remains noteworthy.



All these above-mentioned endeavors to strengthen Google Workspace offerings will, in turn, likely boost its Google Cloud segment, which has become an integral part of Alphabet’s overall growth. The company’s shares have gained 56.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 47.6%.



Moreover, the strengthening Google Cloud segment is expected to aid its overall financial performance in the days ahead.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $283.39 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.26%.

