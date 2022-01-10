Alphabet (GOOGL) Adds Trending Section, Game Updates to Stadia

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google continues to add advanced features to its game streaming platform — Stadia — and bring major game updates in order to strengthen its presence in the cloud gaming market.



The latest addition of a feature called the ‘Trending’ section to the Explore tab on Stadia testifies the same. Notably, the Trending section gives players an idea about the popular game on Stadia.



Apart from this, the company introduced updates to the existing games. The major update called Secret Hosr of the game Embr, which turns one teammate into a saboteur, is now available on Stadia.



Further, the latest update — Pagan Control DLC — of the game Far Cry 6 will be available for players from Jan 11 on Stadia. Pagan Control will feature Far Cry 4‘s main antagonist Pagan Min.



We note that the latest moves will aid Google in attracting gamers to its game streaming platform.

Recent Initiatives

In addition to the above-mentioned initiatives, Google recently added five games titled Darksiders III, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge — Director’s Cut, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders to the platform.



The new games are now available with the subscription of Stadia’s premium service called Stadia Pro. With the additions, Alphabet expands its Stadia game portfolio. Currently, the number of game titles on Stadia stands at 45.



Alphabet also added titles, such as TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Destroy All Humans, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition and Foreclosed to Stadia Pro service last month.



GOOGL introduced a free-to-play game called Nine to Five, which does not require a Pro subscription.



Additionally, Stadia will be reportedly introduced to Samsung’s selected smart TV lineups for 2022. The TVs will support apps for Stadia as part of Samsung’s Gaming Hub.



Further, Stadia recently became playable on LG’s WebOS smart TVs. This is another positive.



The above-mentioned endeavors are in sync with Google’s growing efforts toward delivering an enhanced gaming experience to players.

These initiatives are expected to aid Google in capitalizing on the immense prospects in the booming cloud gaming market.



Per an Allied Market Research report, the global cloud gaming market is expected to hit $21.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 57.2% between 2021 and 2030.

Competitive Scenario

Companies like NVIDIA NVDA, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN are also leaving no stone unturned to bolster their presence in the promising cloud gaming market.



Recently, NVIDIA announced its next-generation cloud gaming platform — GeForce NOW, which offers GeForce RTX 3080-class gaming. Further, the addition of Electronic Arts’ hit games like Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Apex Legends to NVDA’s GeForce NOW remains noteworthy.



Like Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce NOW will be introduced to Samsung’s selected 2022 smart TV lineups.



Microsoft’s combination of Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass remains another major positive. Its decision to extend its cloud gaming to Xbox Series X and Series S along with Xbox One consoles remains noteworthy.



The extension is likely to drive Microsoft’s momentum among gamers as they can play multi-player games with just an invite and access Gen 9-only Xbox games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium on Xbox One.



Meanwhile, Amazon continues to gather steam from its well-performing cloud gaming service called Luna. AMZN recently announced the addition of games, namely Devil May Cry 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Chorus and Riders Republic.



Nevertheless, Google’s strengthening cloud gaming efforts are expected to continue aiding its competitive edge against the above-mentioned companies.



