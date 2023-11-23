Alphabet (GOOGL) Adds Notification Feature to Google Contacts

Alphabet GOOGL recently introduced a notification feature to its earlier added birthday reminder feature for Google Contacts.



Notably, Google Contacts now allows users to receive notifications for any "Significant date" added to their contacts through the overflow menu or by scrolling down the bottom.



Further, users can create new reminders with birthdays, anniversaries and custom labels with increments available 2 days, 7 days and 2 weeks before.



We believe that the new feature addition to Google Contacts will likely deliver an enhanced experience to Android users.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Growing Focus on Google Contacts

The latest move is in sync with Alphabet’s deepening focus to bolster its Google Contacts application with new updates.



Apart from that, Alphabet recently added an Individual Contact Android widget to Google Contacts, with various configurations including a profile image, calling and messaging shortcuts, and contact names.



Further, the company added local time and weather information to entries with addresses on Google Contacts. The feature displays the city, current time, temperature and condition visually and textually.



Additionally, Alphabet unveiled a tablet redesign for Google Contacts, reverting to a navigation rail and a dual-column UI with contacts listed at the left and details at the right.

To Conclude

We believe that all the above-mentioned endeavors will likely strengthen Alphabet’s Android offerings, which, in turn, will boost its Google Services segment, which accounts for the majority of total revenues.



In third-quarter 2023, Google Services’ revenues increased 10.8% year over year to $67.99 billion, accounting for 88.6% of total revenues.



Our model projects fourth-quarter 2023 Google Services revenues at $72.79 billion, indicating growth of 7.3% from 2022.



Strength in the underlined segment will likely aid its overall financial performance in the upcoming period. This, in turn, will instill investor optimism in the stock.



Our model estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 total revenues is pegged at $81.95 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.8%.



Notably, the company has gained 57.1% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s rise of 56.4%.

