Alphabet (GOOGL) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) have opened 2020 on a strong note, climbing about 8.5% year to date, besting the 0.16% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The stock continues to rally, posting 20% returns in six months, on the strength of its powerhouse digital-advertising business.

Now at the $1T market cap valuation, growth is going to be harder to come by, which puts more emphasis on the cloud business. Specifically, can Google’s cloud business, which has made decent strides of late, become a legitimate threat to market leaders Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT)? These are a few of the questions Google will answer Monday when it reports fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell.

On the Q3 earnings conference call, CEO Sundar Pichai described the company’s transition from one that “helps people find answers to a company that helps you get things done.” In other words, Google is more than a search business. The evolution from online search to consumer and business applications (its suite of cloud apps) was the main driver of the company’s, despite its massive size, 20%+ year-over-year revenue growth. On Monday investors will be (should be) pleased with a similar growth performance.

For the quarter that ended December, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $12.60 per share on revenue of $40.92 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $12.77 per share on revenue of $39.28 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to rise 6% year over year to $46.36 per share, while full-year revenue of the $162.74 billion would rise 19% year over year.

In the third quarter, revenues rose 20% over the year to $40.5 billion, beating estimates of $40.3 billion. Although Q3 EPS came to $10.12 per share, missing consensus of $12.42, the revenue growth was nonetheless a bullish indicator of the Google’s overall relevance, particularly in terms of Google search YouTube, which raked in $28.6 billion during the quarter, or 19% year-over-year.

The company’s two primary segments will set the stage for how the fourth quarter is graded, namely digital-advertising business, which makes up the lion share of Alphabet’s revenues. In Q3 advertising revenue hit $33.92 billion, rising 17% year over year from $28.95 billion in Q3 of last year on the strength of Search, YouTube and Gmail. The company noted that roughly half of advertisers’ Search spending is now from automated bidding — a strategy also used by Facebook (FB) and Snap (SNAP) designed to maximize results based on client’s ad campaign goals.

Analysts on Monday will also focus on the extent to which the company has improved its traffic acquisition costs (TAC) — a key figure analysts and investors look at to assess the health of the business. In Q3 TAC was $7.49 billion, compared to the $7.48 billion estimate.

Elsewhere, Other Google revenues that includes cloud and hardware like its Pixel phones (came in at $6.43 billion in Q3, topping expectations of $6.32 billion) will be in focus. Assuming Google is able to deliver a top and bottom-line beat, strong TAC, among other improving metrics, the shares can continue higher, breaking above $1500 and affirming its $1T market cap status.

