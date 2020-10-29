Alphabet (GOOGL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) have been under pressure over the past few trading sessions amid rising concerns that the search giant is at risk of losing one of its main revenue drivers. This all stems from ongoing antitrust suit against the company, alleging anticompetitive conduct aimed at securing monopolies in search and search advertising.

This topic is certain to be a key focus point when Google reports third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell. According to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, "This lawsuit strikes at the heart of Google’s grip over the Internet for millions of American consumers, advertisers, small businesses and entrepreneurs beholden to an unlawful monopolist.”

To be sure, while Google — with a 92% share — is the clear-cut market leader in search, there are several other competing search engines still around — a list that includes Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing (8% share), Yahoo!, Ask, Baidu (BIDU), Yandex and DuckDuckGo. While they might not be as dominant as Google, it does (or should) suggests that consumers have choices, which counters the notion that Google is a monopoly.

Aside from the antitrust suit, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday testified in front of Congress to lobby for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields tech platforms from liability associated with content posted by users. "It [Section 230] protects the freedom to create and share content while supporting the ability of platforms and services of all sizes to responsibly address harmful content,” Pichai said in his opening remarks.

In essence, Section 230 gave birth to "social media.” The Senate Commerce Committee is tasked to determine the usefulness of that law. But investors are not waiting for the outcome. Google shares have fallen almost 10% this week on fears of these potential disruption to its business. Is now a good time to buy? As with Facebook’s (FB) positive response to Snap’s earnings, investors may get a nice surprise in Google’s bread-and-butter advertising business.

For the quarter that ended September, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $11.09 per share on revenue of $42.73 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $10.12 per share on revenue of $40.50 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 10% year over year to $44.39 per share, while full-year revenue of the $173.39 billion would rise 7.1% year over year.

With travel and leisure industries, among others, devastated by Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions, many companies have curtailed, or in some cases suspended, their advertising spending to preserve capital. The reduced demand has pushed ad prices lower. Aside from the digital-advertising and search businesses, investors will also want to know the progress of Google’s efforts to grow its consumer and business applications (its suite of cloud apps).

The consumer and business applications business is particularly important given the recent shift towards work-from-home, learn-from-home and the need for collaborative applications. The company’s “Other Bets” segment which includes "moonshot" businesses such as self-driving car startup Waymo, Google Fiber, among others, will also be an area of focus, particularly as research firm eMarketer forecasts a 5% decline this year in Google's U.S. ad revenue.

