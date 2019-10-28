Alphabet (GOOGL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) continue their impressive recovery? And can the company’s cloud business finally take the next step to becoming a legitimate threat to leaders Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT)?

These are a few of the questions Google will answer Monday when it reports third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell. The company will look to allay concerns about decelerating ad sales growth and downbeat hardware sales. The company is also facing antitrust scrutiny from the U.S. Justice Department which it looking into the business practices of Big Tech, including Facebook (FB) and Amazon.

On the positive side, it appears that past concerns about Google’s profit margins have been corrected. After a disappointing Q1, the tech conglomerate bounced back in Q2, reporting a top- and bottom-line beat, driven by strong cloud growth. In other words, is now a good time to own Google, given that the bar to beat remains so low?

For the quarter that ended September, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $12.38 per share on revenue of $40.32 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $13.06 per share on revenue of $33.74 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 11.52% year over year to $48.62 per share, while full-year revenue of the $162.51 billion would rise 18.8% year over year.

In the second quarter, revenues rose 19% over the year to $38.9 billion, beating estimates of $38.15 billion, while EPS grew 21% to $14.21, compared with consensus of $11.30. Notably, Other Google revenues that includes cloud revenue surged 40% to $6.18 billion. The company continues to invest in improving its cloud offerings, Anthos, which is driving more customer adoption, particularly in the financial services sector. Just as impressive, the company announced that the cloud segment was trending at an annual revenue run rate of over $8 billion.

The cloud growth is impressive when considering it ha doubled in the past two years, considering cloud revenues in 2017 generated annual revenues of $4 billion. According to estimates, Amazon’s cloud share is expected to decline to 57% in the next year, while Google’s cloud share is expected to rise to 28%. When will they meet? Investors will learn the trajectory on Monday. That said, the performance of the Google’s core businesses will be what analysts focus on.

The company’s two primary segments will set the stage for how the quarter is graded, namely digital-advertising business. In Q2 Google reported advertising revenue of $32.6 billion, rising 16% year over year, an acceleration of one percentage point from Q1, owing to the successes of Google Search, YouTube and Gmail. Analysts will also focus on the extent to which the company has improved its traffic acquisition costs (TAC).

The TAC metric, which came in at $7.24 billion in Q2, vs. $7.27 billion estimate, represents the payments Google makes to companies like for its search engine to be the default browser on their devices. Assuming Google is able to deliver a top and bottom-line beat, strong TAC, among other improving metrics, Google shares can spike quickly, putting the company back on a path to regain its all-time highs by year’s end.

