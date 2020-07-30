Alphabet (GOOGL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) have underperformed their FAANG peers since the market bottom on March 23. While the stock is up better-thank 12% year to date, it has risen just 3% over the past six months, suggesting investors see limited upside potential in search giant.

Google is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell. The the company’s advertising business has seen some disruption due to the pandemic. With travel and leisure industries, among others, suffering through the pandemic-induced recession, many companies have curtailed their advertising spending to preserve capital. The reduced demand will likely pressure ad prices lower. Research firm eMarketer expects Google's U.S. ad revenue to fall some 5% this year. But some analysts expect advertising to pick up in the second half of the year.

According to a survey by Interactive Advertising Bureau, marketers expect to increased their spend in the next six months of the year, particularly on on social media and paid search, by at least 25% and 20%, respectively. This is compared to their spending in the last six month of 2019. This projection bodes well for Google. Elsewhere, Google — as with several of its peers — is also facing regulatory pressure regarding alleged anticompetitive practices.

Any outcome that reigns in the market and pricing power of Google’s reach could make its revenues more unpredictable. But given the company’s exposure to various growth markets such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, it’s hard to imagine any scenario where Google’s long-term success could be impeded in a meaningful way. That said, assuming Google delivers a top and bottom-line beat, along with improving metrics, Google shares may finally perform to the level of its FAANG peers.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $8.27 per share on revenue of $37.30 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $14.21 per share on revenue of $38.94 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 15% year over year to $41.60 per share, while full-year revenue of the $169.50 billion would rise 4.7% year over year.

Aside from where things stand with the digital-advertising business, investors will also want to know the progress of Google’s efforts to grow its consumer and business applications (its suite of cloud apps). This segment is particularly important given the recent shift towards work-from-home and the need for collaborative applications. The company’s “Other Bets” segment which includes "moonshot" businesses such as self-driving car startup Waymo, Google Fiber, among others, are will also be looked upon to grow revenue.

Other Bets revenue rose to $659 million last year, up from $595 million in 2018. While the revenue trend has been encouraging, the segment posted an operating loss of $1.12 billion in the first quarter. Any profit improvement the company can show this quarter will be well-received, particularly given the challenging environment the pandemic has caused for the advertising business. As such, the company’s Search, YouTube and Cloud businesses will also have to carry more weight.

