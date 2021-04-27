Alphabet (GOOGL) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL), up 12% in thirty days and 30% year to date, compared with 11% rise in the S&P 500 index, have outperformed their FAANG peers over the past six months. Ahead of the company’s first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results Tuesday, investors want to know if Google's gains are sustainable.

These gains, which began since the March 2020 bottom, have been driven by the tech giant’s cyclical recovery in its advertising business. This was noticeable last quarter when the company delivered 23% revenue increase which, according to several analysts, justified a higher multiple. Investors are also excited about the recent uptrend in several verticals in online advertising, particularly in areas such as retail, financial services and travel.

Last week, while citing benefits from improved digital ads from e-commerce and a recovery in travel and entertainment, which is expected to rise 15% and 20%, respectively, analysts at Oppenheimer not only raised forecast for global Internet advertising for fiscal 2021, they also boosted ad revenue estimates. The analysts also cited an uptrend in auto and consumer products, which are expected to rise some 20% where the outsized impact from those gains will be realized by search.

These trends would certainly be a significant boost to Google, particularly as Internet advertising, which accounted for 57% of global advertising in 2020, will continue to gain share of the ad market. Oppenheimer expects Internet advertising to gain 487 basis points of share in 2021. As such, Oppenheimer is raising its 2021 ad revenue estimates for Google by 4%. The analyst also raised its price target on the stock to $2,350 from $2,250. But Oppenheimer is not alone in its bullishness.

Investors are also excited about Google Cloud revenue potential which last quarter rose 47% and appears strong. Notably, Google Cloud still accounts for just under 7% of Alphabet's revenues, meaning more meaningful growth could be underway. On Tuesday, beyond the strong growth in ad revenue and guidance for 2021, the market will want to see sustained improvement in the cloud business to assess at which point the cloud can realistically become a more compelling narrative for Google stock.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $15.69 per share on revenue of $51.49 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $9.87 per share on revenue of $41.16 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 19% year over year to $69.70 per share, while full-year revenue of the $227.13 billion would rise 24.4% year over year.

The company's extensive advantages in technology and the network effect brought on by its various platforms such as YouTube, Google Cloud, Gmail, etc., have been the main driver of its growth. In the fourth quarter, the company easily beat Street earnings expectations, thanks to a strong rebound in ad spending and broad revenue gains. Q4 revenues surged 24% year over year to $56.9 billion, with profits jumping 42% to $15.23 billion.

The revenue gains were driven by Search and YouTube which benefited from a rebound in consumer and business activity. The impressive Q4 numbers suggests businesses were getting back to normal operations. With increased vaccine distribution coming in Q1, Google’s guidance for Q2 will be closely-watched on Tuesday. If the stock pulls back, it should be viewed as a buying opportunity for investors who were on the sidelines.

