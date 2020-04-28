Alphabet (GOOGL) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) haven’t rebounded as well as its FAANG peers since the market bottom on March 23. While the stock is up 19% during that span, it trails both Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) which are both up more than 30%.

Likewise, Google stock is down 5% on the year, while both Netflix and Amazon are up 31% and 30%, respectively. Without question, Alphabet remains a dominant force among tech. But has the market exaggerated concerns about weak advertiser spending? That’s one the main question investors will get an answer to when Google reports first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

The strength of Google’s digital-advertising business is one of many questions the company will answer. The market will also want to know about the cloud business, which has made decent strides of late, but has yet to become a legitimate threat to market leaders Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT). Investors will also want to know the progress of Google’s efforts to grow its consumer and business applications (its suite of cloud apps). This segment is particularly important given the recent shift towards work-from-home and the need for collaborative applications.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $10.98 per share on revenue of $40.75 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $9.50 per share on revenue of $36.34 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 9% year over year to $44.78 per share, while full-year revenue of the $170.91 billion would rise 5.6% year over year.

The company has also reportedly slashed its second-half marketing budget by as much as 50%. The cost include a hiring freeze for both full-time employees and contractors. Prior to the pandemic, the company had forecasted an increase marketing spending. Google’s conference call will be interesting in that regard. The strength of Google's digital advertising business helped drive its adjusted revenues some 46% higher over the past two years, from $110.9 billion in 2017 up to $161.9 billion in 2019.

The company’s search business was a source of strength in 2019, leading to total revenues of $98 billion. Of that total, YouTube reached $15 billion in ads revenues, growing at 36%. The company’s investments was a major factor in that growth. In the fourth quarter, in particular, total revenues rose 17% year over year to $46 billion, driven by strength in Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud. So the idea that it’s cutting its marketing budget says a lot about what it feels about the state of the digital ad industry.

This, however, puts increased emphasis on Google Cloud which ended 2019 at a more than $10 billion run rate, up 53% year-on-year, thanks to strong growth in GCP (Google Cloud Platform). On Tuesday that’s what analysts will focus on. Assuming Google is able to deliver a top and bottom-line beat, along with strong traffic acquisition costs, among other improving metrics, Google shares may finally perform to the level of its FAANG peers.

