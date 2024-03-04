Alphabet (GOOG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.79, changing hands as low as $132.91 per share. Alphabet Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOG's low point in its 52 week range is $89.94 per share, with $155.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.18. The GOOG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

