Alphabet (GOOG) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 166.71

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOG) has been revised to 166.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 158.65 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 130.24 to a high of 190.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from the latest reported closing price of 145.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5028 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 219 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.47%, a decrease of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 3,841,364K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153,454K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,721K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121,283K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,680K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 99,883K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 98,251K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,037K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 80,594K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,941K shares, representing a decrease of 19.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

