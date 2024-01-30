Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Q4 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

The continued growth in its advertising segment, combined with favorable AI trends, have boosted Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) growth prospects. Investors are expecting these fundamental improvements to emerge among other growth developments, as evidenced the stock’s strong run over the past thirty days.

After gaining 60% over the past year, shares of the Google and YouTube parent have risen 9% year to date, besting the 2.7% rise in the S&P 500 index. The stock has risen close to 25% over the past six months, driven by, among other things, a revival in digital advertising. But can digital advertising, which includes YouTube ads, Search ads and Network ads, remain the company's major revenue and profitability driver?

This is one of many items the management will be asked when the company reports fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Google recently launched Gemini, its latest large language model, which has gotten investors really excited and could eventually dominate the company’s revenue. The generative AI market is currently growing at 42% and could hit $1.3 trillion by 2032, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. The bulk of the revenue growth from generative AI, estimated $247 billion by 2032, will come from demand for the infrastructure needed to train AI models.

What's more, estimates suggests that the AI-assisted digital ads business could reach $192 billion in annual revenue by 2032, while revenue from AI servers could hit $134 billion. Google plans to license Gemini to its customers through the Google Cloud platform so customers can leverage them in their own applications. On Tuesday, investors will look for the company to provide clearer details about Gemini’s money-making capabilities.

For the quarter that ended December, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $1.59 per share on revenue of $85.28 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.05 per share on revenue of $76.05 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to rise 25.8% year over year to $5.74 per share, while full-year revenue of the $305.8 billion would rise 8.1% year over year.

The adjusted full-year earnings estimate has steadily risen since the start of the year, driven by various cost efficiency initiatives the management has undertaken to right-size the business. These include reducing its global headcount to boost profitability and expanding profit margins. The results of these cost-cutting initiatives have boosted the projected full-year EPS growth of more than 25%. The ongoing efficiency improvements will be noticeable in this upcoming earnings report.

Meanwhile, there’s also the question of how much growth Google’s cloud segment can provide. Not only has the cloud segment become profitable, revenue in that business has doubled over the past two years, driven by new customer adoption. With increased demand for Cloud-supported AI solutions, combined with Gemini powering Google’s ad products, the Chrome browser, and other Google assets, Google’s Cloud growth in Q4 is poised to boost its overall revenue growth.

In the third quarter, Google Cloud delivered revenues of $8.41 billion, rising 22.5% year over year, helping to deliver a top and bottom line beat. Q3 adjusted EPS came to $1.55 per share on revenue of $76.69 billion, beating Street estimates of $1.45 per share on revenue of 75.6 billion. Notably, the 11% revenue growth ended a string of single-digit revenue gains, thanks to the ongoing advertising market recovery.

The company remained confident in its long-term strategy, highlighting continued investments in deep computer science and artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, for the stock to rise, the company must show continued improvement in the top and bottom lines, while providing upside guidance for the next quarter and full year.

