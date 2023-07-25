Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Q2 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Stabilization of its digital advertising segment combined with favorable AI trends could be a boon for Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) in this coming earnings release. Investors are expecting this to be the case, among other growth developments as evidenced the stock’s strong run in the first half of the year.

Shares of the Google and YouTube parent have risen 35% year to date, besting the 18% rise in the S&P 500 index. The stock has also risen close to 22% just over the past six months. The gains have been driven by optimism that a slowdown in digital advertising could be over. Digital advertising, which includes YouTube ads, Search ads and Network ads, remains the company's major revenue and profitability driver. This is one of many items its management will be asked when the company reports second quarter final 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday.

The slowdown in advertising so far in 2023 has not been as bad as expected. For that matter, the U.S. digital advertising spending is expected to rise from $244.78 billion in 2022 to $263.89 billion in 2023, marking an 8% year over year growth according to Insider Intelligence. The market is also somewhat excited about Google’s strong cloud growth potential as an offsetting factor for any weakness in the core digital advertising business.

Elsewhere, the rapid adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in partnership with Microsoft, has a cohort of investors questioning Google’s decades-long dominance in online search. In response, the company launched its ChatGPT rival Bard, which has received positive reviews. How Bard can be monetized remains an open question; however, this shows that the company has plenty of other drivers to achieve its growth objectives for higher free cash flow on an annualized basis. On Tuesday, investors will want more details on these initiatives and how soon they can deliver results.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $1.34 per share on revenue of $72.8 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.21 per share on revenue of $69.69 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 17% year over year to $5.33 per share, while full-year revenue of the $300.28 billion would rise 6.2% year over year.

The adjusted full-year earnings estimate has steadily risen since the start of the year, driven by various cost efficiency initiatives the management has undertaken to right-size its business. These include reducing its global headcount to boost profitability and expand its margins. The results of these cost-cutting initiatives will be noticeable in this upcoming earnings report, especially to the extent that revenue continues to be impacted by weak digital advertising spend.

Meanwhile, there’s also the question of how much growth Google’s cloud segment can provide. While the cloud segment last quarter achieved its first quarter of profitability, revenue in that business have doubled over the past two years driven by new customer adoption. With increased demand for Cloud-supported AI solutions, Google's Cloud growth in Q2 could boost its overall revenue growth.

In the first quarter, Google Cloud delivered revenues of $7.4 billion, rising 28% year over year, helping to deliver a top and bottom line beat. Q1 earnings came to $1.17 per share on revenue of $69.79 billion, beating Street estimates of $1.07 per share. Q1 advertising rose 2% year over year to $40.36 billion from $61.2 billion a year ago.

The company remained confident in its long-term strategy, highlighting investments in deep computer science and artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, for the stock to rise, the company must show continued improvement in the top and bottom lines, while providing upside guidance for the next quarter and full year. Any details about way it plans to monetization Bard’s capabilities will be a plus.

