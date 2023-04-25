Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Google and YouTube parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) have risen 19% year to date, besting the 7% rise in the S&P 500 index. Driven by various macroeconomic concerns such as rising inflation and a slowdown in digital advertising, the stock has fallen close to 20% over the past year.

The slowdown in advertising so far in 2023 has not been as bad as expected. But will that be enough to power the stock higher in the quarters ahead? Digital advertising, which includes YouTube ads, Search ads and Network ads, remains the company's major revenue and profitability driver. This is one of many items the management will be asked when the company reports first quarter final 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rapid adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in partnership with Microsoft, has a cohort of the stock market questioning whether Google’s decades-long dominance in online search might be coming to an end. On the optimistic side, there’s a growing assumption that Google’s strong cloud growth will provide an offsetting factor for any weakness in the core business. Although Google’s cloud segment is not yet profitable, cloud revenue has doubled over the past two years. Driven by new customer adoptions, the cloud segment rose near 40% in 2022.

Fundamentally, as with other tech companies, Google is cutting costs to right-size its business, including reducing its headcount. The company has been trimming in research and development as well as in sales and marketing expenses. As a result, even amid weaker revenue, the company may realize sequential margin improvement to deliver higher earnings earnings to offset weak revenue growth. The result could also be higher free cash flows on an annualized basis. Essentially, there are other drivers of the company's overall performance beyond search. On Tuesday, investors will want to see the results of these recent decisions.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $1.06 per share on revenue of $68.83 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.23 per share on revenue of $68.01 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 10.5% year over year to $5.04 per share, while full-year revenue of the $298.49 billion would rise 5.5% year over year.

As noted above, the company has been actively reducing its costs, including reducing its headcount, to boost profitability and expand its margins. The results of these cost-cutting initiatives will be noticeable in this upcoming earnings report. These cost-cutting initiatives to lower the headcount will come in the form of one-time cash expense charges of $1.9 to $2.3 billion related to severance costs. At the midpoint of the range, this equates to about 9% sequential increase in one-time operating expenses.

How much of these expenses will impact this quarter’s bottom line? This is important to note given that revenue is being impacted by weak digital advertising spend as well as a challenging macroeconomic environment. In the fourth quarter, earnings came to $1.05 per share on revenue of $76.05 billion, missing Street estimates of $1.20 per share. On a year-over-year basis, adjusted EPS declined 31%. Q4 advertising revenue fell 3.6% year over year to $59 billion from $61.2 billion a year ago.

Q4 revenue for Google Search dipped to $42.6 billion from $43.3 billion a year ago, while revenue from YouTube ads were down to $7.96 billion from $8.63 billion a year ago. But the company remained confident in its long-term strategy, highlighting investments in deep computer science and artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, for the stock to rise, the company must show continued improvement in the top and bottom lines, while providing upside guidance for the next quarter and full year.

