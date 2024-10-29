Alphabet Class A options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Alphabet (GOOGL) Class A is 1.5x normal with calls leading puts 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or $10.32, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.6%.

