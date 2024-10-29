Alphabet Class A options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Alphabet (GOOGL) Class A is 1.5x normal with calls leading puts 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or $10.32, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.6%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GOOGL:
- Musk’s xAI in talks to raise funding valuing it at $40B, WSJ reports
- BofA Sees Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) Search Engine as a Sign of Growing Competiton
- What Wall Street experts are saying about Reddit ahead of earnings
- Oklo’s Stock Skyrockets Thanks to AI Energy Guzzlers Like Amazon and Google
- Bonitas Research short Byrna Technologies, thinks stock going lower
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.