Markets
GOOGL

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to meet EU antitrust chief March 30

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will meet Europe's antitrust chief on March 30 to discuss competition and digital issues, a European Commission official said on Thursday.

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet GOOGL.O Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will meet Europe's antitrust chief on March 30 to discuss competition and digital issues, a European Commission official said on Thursday.

Alphabet confirmed the meeting.

Margrethe Vestager has handed out more than 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) in fines to the world's most popular internet search engine in the last decade for hindering rivals in shopping comparison websites and online search advertising, and over its Android mobile operating system.

She is also investigating Alphabet unit Google's digital advertising business and its online display advertising deal with Meta Platforms Inc FB.O.

Vestager has also proposed rules that could force Google and other U.S. tech giants to change their core business models.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular