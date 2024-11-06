Alphabet CEO sells $3.99M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Alphabet (GOOGL) disclosed that its CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22.5K shares of common stock on November 6th in a total transaction size of $3.99M.
