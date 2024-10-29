Alphabet CEO says momentum across company ‘extraordinary’

Sundar Pichai, CEO, said: “The momentum across the company is extraordinary. Our commitment to innovation, as well as our long-term focus and investment in AI, are paying off with consumers and partners benefiting from our AI tools. In Search, our new AI features are expanding what people can search for and how they search for it. In Cloud, our AI solutions are helping drive deeper product adoption with existing customers, attract new customers and win larger deals. And YouTube’s total ads and subscription revenues surpassed $50 billion over the past four quarters for the first time. We generated strong revenue growth in the quarter, and our ongoing efforts to improve efficiency helped deliver improved margins. I’m looking forward to driving more advances for consumers, customers and creators globally.”

