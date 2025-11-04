Is Alphabet a Buy After Its Blowout Earnings?

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) just reasserted its dominance in tech and AI after delivering one of its strongest quarters in company history. The third-quarter earnings smashed expectations across every major division and reaffirmed that Alphabet is not simply keeping pace in the AI race; it is leading it.

The result has been equally impressive for shareholders. The 3.4 trillion-dollar technology giant has surged roughly 50% year-to-date, coming into this week, transforming from a first-half laggard into one of the market’s most powerful leaders.

That brings forward the natural question: after such a strong run and a massive earnings beat, is Alphabet still a buy at current prices, or should investors wait for a better entry point?

Earnings Blowout Across the Board

Alphabet’s latest report left little room for anything but optimism. For the first time, the company posted quarterly revenue above $100 billion, a milestone that underscores how quickly its AI-first strategy is now translating into real financial acceleration. Alphabet generated 102.35 billion dollars in Q3 revenue, easily topping analyst estimates of 99.9 billion dollars. Net income surged to $34.97 billion, up sharply from $26.3 billion a year ago. Earnings per share sharply beat expectations by 58 cents.

The growth was broad and convincing. Google Search posted $56.56 billion in revenue, up 15% year-over-year (YOY). YouTube delivered $10.26 billion, once again beating Wall Street’s forecasts. Advertising remains the foundation of Alphabet’s business, contributing more than $74 billion in the quarter and reinforcing that digital ad demand remains strong. After a turbulent first half of the year in which regulatory pressure and fears of competitive AI weighed on sentiment, Alphabet has now turned those concerns into competitive advantages.

Google Cloud Continues to Accelerate

The true standout continues to be Google Cloud. Revenue climbed to $15.15 billion, up a staggering 35% YOY, while the division’s backlog swelled to $155 billion. Executives emphasized that AI-driven demand is now a major contributor, noting that Alphabet has signed more billion-dollar cloud deals this year than in the previous two years combined.

With momentum building, Alphabet raised its capital expenditure targets for 2025 to a range of $91 to $93 billion, up from its prior estimate of $85 billion. The investment is aimed at expanding data centers and advanced semiconductor development. This all but reinforces that the company is preparing for the next stage of global AI adoption.

The message is clear: Alphabet is doubling down on growth because it sees demand accelerating, not plateauing.

Valuation, Technical Setup, and Best Buy Levels

The fundamental setup looks exceptional, though the chart suggests the stock may have gotten ahead of itself in the short term. Since breaking out above the $220 level in September, Alphabet has gone nearly vertical, pushing its RSI into the high 70s as of Monday’s close. While nothing in the current trend appears weak or exhausted, a pullback toward prior resistance and the 20-day SMA near $260 could offer a far better risk-to-reward entry.

Throughout much of the prior quarter, each correction into higher timeframe support created strong buying opportunities, and the same playbook may still apply. Fundamentally, the stock is firing on all cylinders; technically, a brief reset could offer value before the continuation.

A Dominant Force in the Market

In the short term, Alphabet might benefit from a cooldown. In the bigger picture, it is hard to argue that the stock is anything but a long-term winner. For investors waiting on the sidelines, patience may provide a better entry, but missing this momentum entirely could prove costly. Alphabet remains one of the market’s most dominant forces, and its latest results proved why.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.