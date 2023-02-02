Alphabet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GOOGL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.01, changing hands as high as $107.59 per share. Alphabet Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GOOGL's low point in its 52 week range is $83.34 per share, with $149.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.72. The GOOGL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
