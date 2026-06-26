Alphabet Benefits From Rising Advertising Revenues: More Upside Ahead?

Alphabet GOOGL is benefiting from rising advertising revenues, which have become a key growth driver of its robust financial performance. In the first quarter of 2026, Google’s advertising revenues increased 15.5% year over year to $77.25 billion and accounted for 70.3% of total revenues.



The company’s consolidated revenues surged 22% year over year to $109.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026, marking the company’s 11th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The core of this momentum lies in Google Services, where advertising remains the dominant revenue stream. Google Search & other advertising revenues grew 19% to $60.4 billion, while YouTube ads contributed $9.9 billion, up 11% from the previous year.



A key driver behind this surge is Alphabet’s aggressive integration of advanced AI models, particularly Gemini, across its entire ads infrastructure. These AI enhancements have significantly improved ad relevance and user intent understanding, allowing Alphabet to match ads more precisely to user queries, even for longer, more complex searches that were previously difficult to monetize. In the first quarter of 2026, the company announced that Google Maps, with AI-driven improvements, has led to a nearly 10% increase in user engagement with promoted pins, while Smart Bidding powered by Gemini has enabled advertisers to achieve greater precision and performance.



Alphabet’s partnership with Walmart remains noteworthy. The company recently partnered with Walmart Connect to integrate Walmart’s first-party shopper audiences into Display & Video 360, starting with YouTube campaigns. Advertisers can now target high-intent Walmart shoppers and measure how video ads drive online and in-store sales through closed-loop measurement, improving campaign effectiveness and return on ad spend.



Alphabet’s leadership in AI and strong partnerships with major retailers and tech companies position the company for continued growth and further upside in the digital advertising market.

Alphabet Faces Tough Competition

Alphabet is facing stiff competition from the likes of Reddit RDDT and Meta Platforms META. Both Reddit and Meta Platforms are expanding their footprint in the ad space.



Reddit is benefiting from strong demand in its advertising business, which has become a key growth driver of its impressive financial performance and future growth prospects. In the first quarter of 2026, Reddit reported total revenues of $663 million, up 69% year over year, with advertising revenues growing even faster at 74% to $625 million. This marks Reddit’s seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth above 60%, underscoring the sustained momentum in its ad business.



Meta Platforms’ focus on integrating AI into its platforms, which include Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, is driving user engagement to boost ad revenues. In the first quarter of 2026, Meta's advertising revenues were $55.02 billion, up 33% year over year.

GOOGL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Alphabet shares have risen 9.8% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 14.5%.

GOOGL Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GOOGL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 8.95X compared with the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 6.43X. Alphabet has a Value Score of D.

GOOGL's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $14.30 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This suggests 32.28% growth from 2025’s reported figure.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.