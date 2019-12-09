Alphabet Appoints Noble Prize-Winner Frances Arnold To Board

(RTTNews) - Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) Monday appointed Noble prize winner Frances Arnold to its Board of Directors.

Arnold is the Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering and Biochemistry and the Director of the Donna and Benjamin M. Rosen Bioengineering Center at the California Institute of Technology. Arnold won won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018.

Her appointment is effective immediately and she will serve on Alphabet's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"I'm honored to join Alphabet's Board," said Arnold. "I've long admired Alphabet's commitment to technology and research, and to improving the lives of people around the world, and I'm excited to be a part of that."

John Hennessy, Chairman of the Alphabet Board of Directors, said, "Frances is an accomplished bioengineer, entrepreneur and scholar, who brings incredible knowledge and experience to our Board, and we're delighted to have her join us."

